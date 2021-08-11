Earnings Roundup Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Earnings results for Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wheels Up Experience in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.28%. The high price target for UP is $13.00 and the low price target for UP is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Wheels Up Experience has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.50, Wheels Up Experience has a forecasted upside of 48.3% from its current price of $8.43. Wheels Up Experience has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience does not currently pay a dividend. Wheels Up Experience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

In the past three months, Wheels Up Experience insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.00% of the stock of Wheels Up Experience is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP



Earnings for Wheels Up Experience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.21) per share. Wheels Up Experience has a P/B Ratio of 49.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

