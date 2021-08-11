Will stock surge before Earnings results? Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Earnings results for Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.52.

Wilhelmina International last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.01) diluted earnings per share). Wilhelmina International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Dividend Strength: Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International does not currently pay a dividend. Wilhelmina International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

In the past three months, Wilhelmina International insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,375,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 65.80% of the stock of Wilhelmina International is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.35% of the stock of Wilhelmina International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM



The P/E ratio of Wilhelmina International is -543.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Wilhelmina International is -543.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Wilhelmina International has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

