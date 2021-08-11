Earnings and Growth Analysis : Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Earnings results for Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Willamette Valley Vineyards last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $5.77 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.2. Willamette Valley Vineyards has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Dividend Strength: Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards does not currently pay a dividend. Willamette Valley Vineyards does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

In the past three months, Willamette Valley Vineyards insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $485,872.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Willamette Valley Vineyards is held by insiders. Only 8.89% of the stock of Willamette Valley Vineyards is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI



The P/E ratio of Willamette Valley Vineyards is 42.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.98. The P/E ratio of Willamette Valley Vineyards is 42.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.79. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

