Digging Up the Details on XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Earnings results for XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

XL Fleet last released its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. XL Fleet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.1. XL Fleet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. XL Fleet will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10159082”.

Analyst Opinion on XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XL Fleet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.29%. The high price target for XL is $12.00 and the low price target for XL is $7.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XL Fleet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.75, XL Fleet has a forecasted upside of 32.3% from its current price of $7.37. XL Fleet has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet does not currently pay a dividend. XL Fleet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

In the past three months, XL Fleet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.60% of the stock of XL Fleet is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.40% of the stock of XL Fleet is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL



The P/E ratio of XL Fleet is 92.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of XL Fleet is 92.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 30.99. XL Fleet has a P/B Ratio of 5.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here