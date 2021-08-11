Earnings : What to expect Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Earnings results for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xometry in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.78%. The high price target for XMTR is $100.00 and the low price target for XMTR is $64.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry does not currently pay a dividend. Xometry does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

In the past three months, Xometry insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR



Earnings for Xometry are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to ($0.67) per share.

