Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Earnings results for Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.92.

Yield10 Bioscience last announced its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Yield10 Bioscience has generated ($4.30) earnings per share over the last year (($3.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Yield10 Bioscience are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.27) to ($2.33) per share. Yield10 Bioscience has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Yield10 Bioscience will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13720690”.

Analyst Opinion on Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yield10 Bioscience in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 179.97%. The high price target for YTEN is $25.00 and the low price target for YTEN is $15.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Yield10 Bioscience has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.33, Yield10 Bioscience has a forecasted upside of 180.0% from its current price of $7.62. Yield10 Bioscience has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. Yield10 Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

In the past three months, Yield10 Bioscience insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Yield10 Bioscience is held by insiders. Only 25.62% of the stock of Yield10 Bioscience is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN



Earnings for Yield10 Bioscience are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.27) to ($2.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Yield10 Bioscience is -2.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Yield10 Bioscience is -2.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Yield10 Bioscience has a P/B Ratio of 2.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here