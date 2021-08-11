Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Earnings results for Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Youdao last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $204.50 million during the quarter. Youdao has generated ($2.38) earnings per share over the last year (($2.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Youdao are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.72) to ($1.66) per share. Youdao has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Youdao in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 123.84%. The high price target for DAO is $42.00 and the low price target for DAO is $7.17. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Youdao has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.17, Youdao has a forecasted upside of 123.8% from its current price of $10.35. Youdao has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao does not currently pay a dividend. Youdao does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

In the past three months, Youdao insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.78% of the stock of Youdao is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Youdao (NYSE:DAO



Earnings for Youdao are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.72) to ($1.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Youdao is -4.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

