Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Earnings results for Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Zealand Pharma A/S last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($5.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.69. The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Zealand Pharma A/S has generated ($3.38) earnings per share over the last year (($3.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zealand Pharma A/S are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.17) to ($3.61) per share. Zealand Pharma A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zealand Pharma A/S in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.52%. The high price target for ZEAL is $44.00 and the low price target for ZEAL is $42.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S does not currently pay a dividend. Zealand Pharma A/S does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

In the past three months, Zealand Pharma A/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.45% of the stock of Zealand Pharma A/S is held by institutions.

Earnings for Zealand Pharma A/S are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.17) to ($3.61) per share. The P/E ratio of Zealand Pharma A/S is -8.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zealand Pharma A/S is -8.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zealand Pharma A/S has a P/B Ratio of 6.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

