Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

Earnings results for 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co. is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 23andMe in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is 14.00 The high price target for ME is 14.00 and the low price target for ME is 14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

23andMe has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of 14.00, 23andMe has a forecasted upside of 70.7% from its current price of 8.20. 23andMe has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe does not currently pay a dividend. 23andMe does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

In the past three months, 23andMe insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.98% of the stock of 23andMe is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME



23andMe has a P/B Ratio of 24.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here