An insightful look at 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Earnings results for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

9 Meters Biopharma last released its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.00. 9 Meters Biopharma has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for 9 Meters Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to ($0.10) per share. 9 Meters Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 9 Meters Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 367.29%. The high price target for NMTR is $6.00 and the low price target for NMTR is $3.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

9 Meters Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, 9 Meters Biopharma has a forecasted upside of 367.3% from its current price of $1.07. 9 Meters Biopharma has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. 9 Meters Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

In the past three months, 9 Meters Biopharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,492,394.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of 9 Meters Biopharma is held by insiders. Only 30.18% of the stock of 9 Meters Biopharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR



Earnings for 9 Meters Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of 9 Meters Biopharma is -1.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 9 Meters Biopharma is -1.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 9 Meters Biopharma has a P/B Ratio of 6.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here