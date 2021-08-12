Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Earnings results for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Acasti Pharma last announced its earnings results on June 22nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Acasti Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.15) diluted earnings per share). Acasti Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acasti Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 279.20%. The high price target for ACST is $3.00 and the low price target for ACST is $0.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Acasti Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

In the past three months, Acasti Pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.05% of the stock of Acasti Pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST



The P/E ratio of Acasti Pharma is -3.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Acasti Pharma is -3.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Acasti Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

