Earnings : What to expect Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Earnings results for Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.56.

Acer Therapeutics last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. Acer Therapeutics has generated ($2.06) earnings per share over the last year (($1.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Acer Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($1.45) per share. Acer Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acer Therapeutics in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Acer Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

In the past three months, Acer Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 18.10% of the stock of Acer Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.45% of the stock of Acer Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER



Earnings for Acer Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($1.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Acer Therapeutics is -1.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Acer Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

