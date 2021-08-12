, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Earnings results for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-32.24.

Acutus Medical last issued its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.34. The business earned $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical has generated ($4.97) earnings per share over the last year (($36.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Acutus Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.80) to ($1.73) per share. Acutus Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Acutus Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acutus Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.24%. The high price target for AFIB is $40.00 and the low price target for AFIB is $18.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Acutus Medical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.20, Acutus Medical has a forecasted upside of 75.2% from its current price of $14.38. Acutus Medical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Acutus Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

In the past three months, Acutus Medical insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $14,999,992.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 24.40% of the stock of Acutus Medical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 80.76% of the stock of Acutus Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB



Earnings for Acutus Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.80) to ($1.73) per share. The P/E ratio of Acutus Medical is -0.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Acutus Medical has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

