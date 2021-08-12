may delivered a positive earnings surprise ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Earnings results for ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

ADDvantage Technologies Group last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $12.67 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.50) diluted earnings per share). ADDvantage Technologies Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. ADDvantage Technologies Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “5907397”.

Analyst Opinion on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Dividend Strength: ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group does not currently pay a dividend. ADDvantage Technologies Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

In the past three months, ADDvantage Technologies Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 31.50% of the stock of ADDvantage Technologies Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.63% of the stock of ADDvantage Technologies Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)



The P/E ratio of ADDvantage Technologies Group is -4.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ADDvantage Technologies Group is -4.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

