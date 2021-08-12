Earnings and Growth Analysis : Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Earnings results for Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adial Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.15%. The high price target for ADIL is $5.00 and the low price target for ADIL is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Adial Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Adial Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 83.2% from its current price of $2.73. Adial Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Adial Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

In the past three months, Adial Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 33.90% of the stock of Adial Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.22% of the stock of Adial Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL



The P/E ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals is -2.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals is -2.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 9.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here