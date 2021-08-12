How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Earnings results for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.05.

Adicet Bio last announced its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.34. The firm earned ($3.98) million during the quarter. Adicet Bio has generated ($5.01) earnings per share over the last year (($5.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Adicet Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.42) to ($2.85) per share. Adicet Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adicet Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 302.04%. The high price target for ACET is $34.00 and the low price target for ACET is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Adicet Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.63, Adicet Bio has a forecasted upside of 302.0% from its current price of $7.12. Adicet Bio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Adicet Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

In the past three months, Adicet Bio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $881,390.00 in company stock. 33.90% of the stock of Adicet Bio is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.96% of the stock of Adicet Bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET



Earnings for Adicet Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.42) to ($2.85) per share. The P/E ratio of Adicet Bio is -1.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Adicet Bio is -1.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adicet Bio has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here