numbers crunched for you before earnings results Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Earnings results for Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24.

Agrify last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. The firm earned $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Agrify has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Agrify are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.96) to ($0.09) per share. Agrify has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Agrify will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1493498”.

Analyst Opinion on Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agrify in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.10%. The high price target for AGFY is $25.00 and the low price target for AGFY is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Agrify has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.33, Agrify has a forecasted downside of 16.1% from its current price of $26.62. Agrify has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify does not currently pay a dividend. Agrify does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

In the past three months, Agrify insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.79% of the stock of Agrify is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)



Earnings for Agrify are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.96) to ($0.09) per share.

