Earnings Roundup Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Earnings results for Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Alithya Group last posted its earnings results on June 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company earned $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Alithya Group has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alithya Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.12 per share. Alithya Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Alithya Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “6816633”.

Analyst Opinion on Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alithya Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.19%. The high price target for ALYA is $3.75 and the low price target for ALYA is $3.20. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alithya Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.40, Alithya Group has a forecasted upside of 23.2% from its current price of $2.76. Alithya Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group does not currently pay a dividend. Alithya Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

In the past three months, Alithya Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Alithya Group is held by insiders. Only 30.89% of the stock of Alithya Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA



Earnings for Alithya Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Alithya Group is -12.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alithya Group is -12.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alithya Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

