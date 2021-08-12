Earnings : What to expect Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Earnings results for Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Alta Equipment Group last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm earned $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alta Equipment Group are expected to grow by 488.89% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.53 per share. Alta Equipment Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Alta Equipment Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 800-585-8367 with passcode “6487339”.

Analyst Opinion on Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alta Equipment Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.93%. The high price target for ALTG is $19.00 and the low price target for ALTG is $14.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group does not currently pay a dividend. Alta Equipment Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

In the past three months, Alta Equipment Group insiders have sold 95.94% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $64,300.00 in company stock and sold $125,990.00 in company stock. 23.90% of the stock of Alta Equipment Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 59.34% of the stock of Alta Equipment Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG



Earnings for Alta Equipment Group are expected to grow by 488.89% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Alta Equipment Group is -31.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alta Equipment Group is -31.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alta Equipment Group has a PEG Ratio of 5.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alta Equipment Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

