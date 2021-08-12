How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Earnings results for American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

American Realty Investors, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

American Realty Investors last released its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. American Realty Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

American Realty Investors does not currently pay a dividend. American Realty Investors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, American Realty Investors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 91.51% of the stock of American Realty Investors is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.64% of the stock of American Realty Investors is held by institutions.

American Realty Investors has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

