may delivered a positive earnings surprise Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Earnings results for Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69.

Analyst Opinion on Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.75%. The high price target for AOMR is $23.00 and the low price target for AOMR is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Angel Oak Mortgage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.83, Angel Oak Mortgage has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $18.58. Angel Oak Mortgage has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage does not currently pay a dividend. Angel Oak Mortgage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

In the past three months, Angel Oak Mortgage insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR



Earnings for Angel Oak Mortgage are expected to grow by 39.88% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $2.28 per share.

