Definitive Proof this stock will never make you disappointed: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Earnings results for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Apyx Medical last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Apyx Medical has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Apyx Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.42) per share. Apyx Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Apyx Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721407”.

Analyst Opinion on Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apyx Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.85%. The high price target for APYX is $14.00 and the low price target for APYX is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Apyx Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Apyx Medical has a forecasted upside of 40.8% from its current price of $9.23. Apyx Medical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Apyx Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

In the past three months, Apyx Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.00% of the stock of Apyx Medical is held by insiders. 55.39% of the stock of Apyx Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX



Earnings for Apyx Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Apyx Medical is -21.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Apyx Medical has a P/B Ratio of 4.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

