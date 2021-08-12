, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Earnings results for Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.71.

Arcadia Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences has generated ($1.62) earnings per share over the last year (($0.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arcadia Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.48) per share. Arcadia Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 139.58%. The high price target for RKDA is $7.00 and the low price target for RKDA is $4.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arcadia Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.75, Arcadia Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 139.6% from its current price of $2.40. Arcadia Biosciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Arcadia Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

In the past three months, Arcadia Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Arcadia Biosciences is held by insiders. Only 5.40% of the stock of Arcadia Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA



Earnings for Arcadia Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Arcadia Biosciences is -3.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arcadia Biosciences is -3.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arcadia Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

