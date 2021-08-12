Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Earnings results for ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

ATA Creativity Global last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $5.74 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.32) diluted earnings per share). ATA Creativity Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. ATA Creativity Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 9:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Dividend Strength: ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global does not currently pay a dividend. ATA Creativity Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

In the past three months, ATA Creativity Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.90% of the stock of ATA Creativity Global is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.57% of the stock of ATA Creativity Global is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG



The P/E ratio of ATA Creativity Global is -9.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ATA Creativity Global is -9.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ATA Creativity Global has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here