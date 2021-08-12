Wall street estimates Earnings report Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Earnings results for Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Atlanticus last posted its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus has generated $3.95 earnings per share over the last year ($5.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Earnings for Atlanticus are expected to grow by 21.43% in the coming year, from $7.00 to $8.50 per share. Atlanticus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlanticus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.98%. The high price target for ATLC is $60.00 and the low price target for ATLC is $60.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atlanticus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.00, Atlanticus has a forecasted upside of 27.0% from its current price of $47.25. Atlanticus has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus does not currently pay a dividend. Atlanticus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

In the past three months, Atlanticus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,688,268.00 in company stock. 49.90% of the stock of Atlanticus is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.53% of the stock of Atlanticus is held by institutions.

Earnings for Atlanticus are expected to grow by 21.43% in the coming year, from $7.00 to $8.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlanticus is 8.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.01. The P/E ratio of Atlanticus is 8.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.54. Atlanticus has a P/B Ratio of 9.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

