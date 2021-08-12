may delivered a positive earnings surprise Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Earnings results for Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.74.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business earned $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.06) earnings per share over the last year (($2.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.61) to ($2.72) per share. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.43%. The high price target for AYLA is $29.00 and the low price target for AYLA is $20.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.25, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 91.4% from its current price of $13.19. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Ayala Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

In the past three months, Ayala Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Ayala Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 10.26% of the stock of Ayala Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA



Earnings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.61) to ($2.72) per share. The P/E ratio of Ayala Pharmaceuticals is -4.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ayala Pharmaceuticals is -4.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

