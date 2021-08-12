Movers in the Stock Market Today Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Earnings results for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year ($0.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.4. Earnings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises are expected to grow by 246.67% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.52 per share. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.31%. The high price target for BW is $12.00 and the low price target for BW is $10.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

In the past three months, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.90% of the stock of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 75.47% of the stock of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW



The P/E ratio of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is 44.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is 44.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.50.

