How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Earnings results for Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Better Choice Company Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Analyst Opinion on Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Better Choice in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 95.60%. The high price target for BTTR is $9.00 and the low price target for BTTR is $7.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Better Choice does not currently pay a dividend. Better Choice does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

In the past three months, Better Choice insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.32% of the stock of Better Choice is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR



Earnings for Better Choice are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Better Choice is -3.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

