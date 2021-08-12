Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Earnings results for BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

BioCardia last released its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business earned $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. BioCardia has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year (($1.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BioCardia are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.86) to ($1.13) per share. BioCardia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioCardia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 177.78%. The high price target for BCDA is $11.50 and the low price target for BCDA is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia does not currently pay a dividend. BioCardia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

In the past three months, BioCardia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 22.10% of the stock of BioCardia is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 18.56% of the stock of BioCardia is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA



Earnings for BioCardia are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.86) to ($1.13) per share. The P/E ratio of BioCardia is -3.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BioCardia is -3.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BioCardia has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

