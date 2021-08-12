Rounding up the figures: Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Earnings results for Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Blue Bird last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175 million. Blue Bird has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($0.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.7. Blue Bird has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Blue Bird will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blue Bird in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.38%. The high price target for BLBD is $31.00 and the low price target for BLBD is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Blue Bird has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Blue Bird has a forecasted upside of 16.4% from its current price of $24.06. Blue Bird has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird does not currently pay a dividend. Blue Bird does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

In the past three months, Blue Bird insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $770,141.00 in company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Blue Bird is held by insiders. 85.70% of the stock of Blue Bird is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD



The P/E ratio of Blue Bird is 58.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Blue Bird is 58.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 30.99.

