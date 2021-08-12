Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Earnings results for Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38.

Bolt Biotherapeutics last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. Bolt Biotherapeutics has generated ($22.26) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Bolt Biotherapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.08) to ($2.50) per share. Bolt Biotherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bolt Biotherapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 250.26%. The high price target for BOLT is $45.00 and the low price target for BOLT is $33.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bolt Biotherapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a forecasted upside of 250.3% from its current price of $11.42. Bolt Biotherapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Bolt Biotherapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

In the past three months, Bolt Biotherapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 86.61% of the stock of Bolt Biotherapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT



Earnings for Bolt Biotherapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.08) to ($2.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Bolt Biotherapeutics is -0.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

