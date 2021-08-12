Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Earnings results for Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Boston Omaha last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Boston Omaha has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Boston Omaha does not currently pay a dividend. Boston Omaha does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Boston Omaha insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.95% of the stock of Boston Omaha is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.11% of the stock of Boston Omaha is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Boston Omaha is 7.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of Boston Omaha is 7.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.54. Boston Omaha has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

