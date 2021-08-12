Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Earnings results for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Boxlight last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. Boxlight has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.44) diluted earnings per share). Boxlight has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Boxlight will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42424”.

Analyst Opinion on Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boxlight in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 207.69%. The high price target for BOXL is $6.00 and the low price target for BOXL is $6.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Boxlight has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight does not currently pay a dividend. Boxlight does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

In the past three months, Boxlight insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,260.00 in company stock. Only 5.94% of the stock of Boxlight is held by insiders. Only 11.30% of the stock of Boxlight is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL



The P/E ratio of Boxlight is -4.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Boxlight is -4.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Boxlight has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

