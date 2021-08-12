Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Earnings results for Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Brickell Biotech last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech has generated ($0.85) earnings per share over the last year (($0.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Brickell Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.30) per share. Brickell Biotech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Brickell Biotech will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brickell Biotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 747.72%. The high price target for BBI is $6.00 and the low price target for BBI is $5.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Brickell Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

In the past three months, Brickell Biotech insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $174,555.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Brickell Biotech is held by insiders. Only 6.53% of the stock of Brickell Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI



Earnings for Brickell Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Brickell Biotech is -0.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Brickell Biotech is -0.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brickell Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

