Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Earnings results for Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Bridgeline Digital last issued its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. The firm earned $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 million. Bridgeline Digital has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year (($0.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bridgeline Digital are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.12) per share. Bridgeline Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bridgeline Digital in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital does not currently pay a dividend. Bridgeline Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

In the past three months, Bridgeline Digital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.63% of the stock of Bridgeline Digital is held by insiders. Only 10.62% of the stock of Bridgeline Digital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN



Earnings for Bridgeline Digital are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Bridgeline Digital is -9.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bridgeline Digital is -9.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bridgeline Digital has a P/B Ratio of 5.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here