Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

BSQUARE last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. BSQUARE has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.18) diluted earnings per share). BSQUARE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. BSQUARE will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “6229037”.

BSQUARE does not currently pay a dividend. BSQUARE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, BSQUARE insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $71,518.00 in company stock. 17.90% of the stock of BSQUARE is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 19.76% of the stock of BSQUARE is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of BSQUARE is -17.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BSQUARE is -17.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BSQUARE has a P/B Ratio of 4.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

