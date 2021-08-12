Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Earnings results for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

BurgerFi International last posted its earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $11.04 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BurgerFi International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

BurgerFi International does not currently pay a dividend. BurgerFi International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, BurgerFi International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,649,400.00 in company stock. 11.00% of the stock of BurgerFi International is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.34% of the stock of BurgerFi International is held by institutions.

BurgerFi International has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

