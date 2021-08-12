Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Earnings results for Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Cadiz last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Cadiz has generated ($0.71) earnings per share over the last year (($0.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cadiz are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.58) per share. Cadiz has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cadiz in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Cadiz.

Dividend Strength: Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz does not currently pay a dividend. Cadiz does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

In the past three months, Cadiz insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.11% of the stock of Cadiz is held by insiders. Only 16.58% of the stock of Cadiz is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI



Earnings for Cadiz are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.58) per share. The P/E ratio of Cadiz is -20.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cadiz is -20.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here