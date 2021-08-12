Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Earnings results for Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.35.

Capital Senior Living last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $61.65 million during the quarter. Capital Senior Living has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($102.43) diluted earnings per share). Capital Senior Living has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Capital Senior Living will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 2:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-660-6853 with passcode “13721238”.

Analyst Opinion on Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capital Senior Living in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2,300.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9,479.34%. The high price target for CSU is $2,300.00 and the low price target for CSU is $2,300.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living does not currently pay a dividend. Capital Senior Living does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

In the past three months, Capital Senior Living insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.46% of the stock of Capital Senior Living is held by insiders. Only 32.05% of the stock of Capital Senior Living is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU



The P/E ratio of Capital Senior Living is -0.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Capital Senior Living is -0.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here