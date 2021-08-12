Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Earnings results for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Capricor Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $0.04 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year (($0.87) diluted earnings per share). Capricor Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Capricor Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Dividend Strength: Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Capricor Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

In the past three months, Capricor Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Capricor Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 17.88% of the stock of Capricor Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR



The P/E ratio of Capricor Therapeutics is -5.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Capricor Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

