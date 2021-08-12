Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Earnings results for CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CareMax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.66%. The high price target for CMAX is $14.00 and the low price target for CMAX is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CareMax has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, CareMax has a forecasted upside of 77.7% from its current price of $7.88. CareMax has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax does not currently pay a dividend. CareMax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

In the past three months, CareMax insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 89.54% of the stock of CareMax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX



Earnings for CareMax are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.05) per share. CareMax has a P/B Ratio of 28.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

