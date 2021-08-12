Rounding up the figures: Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Earnings results for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Carrols Restaurant Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm earned $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year (($0.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Carrols Restaurant Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.02 per share. Carrols Restaurant Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Carrols Restaurant Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721214”.

Analyst Opinion on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carrols Restaurant Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.19%. The high price target for TAST is $8.00 and the low price target for TAST is $7.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Carrols Restaurant Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.63, Carrols Restaurant Group has a forecasted upside of 60.2% from its current price of $4.76. Carrols Restaurant Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group does not currently pay a dividend. Carrols Restaurant Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

In the past three months, Carrols Restaurant Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 33.60% of the stock of Carrols Restaurant Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 45.26% of the stock of Carrols Restaurant Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST



Earnings for Carrols Restaurant Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Carrols Restaurant Group is -14.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Carrols Restaurant Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

