Earnings and Growth Analysis : Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Celsion last released its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Celsion has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year (($0.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Celsion are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.30) per share. Celsion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Celsion will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “2901622”.

Celsion does not currently pay a dividend. Celsion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Celsion insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,350.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.96% of the stock of Celsion is held by insiders. Only 13.74% of the stock of Celsion is held by institutions.

Earnings for Celsion are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Celsion is -1.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Celsion is -1.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Celsion has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

