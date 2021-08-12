Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Earnings results for CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

CEMIG last announced its earnings data on June 9th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. CEMIG has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CEMIG has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CEMIG in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 683.41%. The high price target for CIG is $17.00 and the low price target for CIG is $17.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CEMIG has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, CEMIG has a forecasted upside of 683.4% from its current price of $2.17. CEMIG has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.17%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CEMIG has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

In the past three months, CEMIG insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.64% of the stock of CEMIG is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG



CEMIG has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here