Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Earnings results for Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-7.2.

Chemomab Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.21. Chemomab Therapeutics has generated ($23.68) earnings per share over the last year (($17.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Chemomab Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.14) to ($0.75) per share. Chemomab Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chemomab Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 168.85%. The high price target for CMMB is $45.00 and the low price target for CMMB is $42.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chemomab Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.50, Chemomab Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 168.9% from its current price of $16.18. Chemomab Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Chemomab Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

In the past three months, Chemomab Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.21% of the stock of Chemomab Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.92% of the stock of Chemomab Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB



Earnings for Chemomab Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.14) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Chemomab Therapeutics is -0.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 10.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

