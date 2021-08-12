Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Earnings results for Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Citius Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Citius Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Citius Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to $0.37 per share. Citius Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Citius Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 171.74%. The high price target for CTXR is $6.00 and the low price target for CTXR is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Citius Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Citius Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 171.7% from its current price of $1.84. Citius Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Citius Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

In the past three months, Citius Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.40% of the stock of Citius Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.36% of the stock of Citius Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR



Earnings for Citius Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals is -4.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals is -4.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here