Notable News Spotlight: Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Earnings results for Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Clever Leaves last issued its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $3.48 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Clever Leaves has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clever Leaves in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.04, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.32%. The high price target for CLVR is $13.00 and the low price target for CLVR is $9.07. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clever Leaves has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.04, Clever Leaves has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $11.00. Clever Leaves has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves does not currently pay a dividend. Clever Leaves does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

In the past three months, Clever Leaves insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.20% of the stock of Clever Leaves is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.98% of the stock of Clever Leaves is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR



Clever Leaves has a P/B Ratio of 2.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

