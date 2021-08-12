Have a look at News Release: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Earnings results for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Co-Diagnostics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company earned $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Co-Diagnostics has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year ($1.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Earnings for Co-Diagnostics are expected to decrease by -22.22% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $0.70 per share. Co-Diagnostics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Co-Diagnostics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Co-Diagnostics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 84.05%. The high price target for CODX is $20.00 and the low price target for CODX is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics does not currently pay a dividend. Co-Diagnostics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

In the past three months, Co-Diagnostics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $924,089.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Co-Diagnostics is held by insiders. Only 30.48% of the stock of Co-Diagnostics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX



Earnings for Co-Diagnostics are expected to decrease by -22.22% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Co-Diagnostics is 5.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Co-Diagnostics is 5.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.67. Co-Diagnostics has a P/B Ratio of 4.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

