Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Earnings results for CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

CohBar last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. CohBar has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year (($0.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CohBar are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.42) per share.

Analyst Opinion on CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CohBar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 287.60%. The high price target for CWBR is $8.00 and the low price target for CWBR is $3.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CohBar has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, CohBar has a forecasted upside of 287.6% from its current price of $1.29. CohBar has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar does not currently pay a dividend. CohBar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

In the past three months, CohBar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 31.00% of the stock of CohBar is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 10.72% of the stock of CohBar is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR



Earnings for CohBar are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of CohBar is -4.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CohBar is -4.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CohBar has a P/B Ratio of 4.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

