Wall street estimates Earnings report Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Earnings results for Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Communications Systems last posted its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $10.16 million during the quarter. Communications Systems has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year (($0.41) diluted earnings per share). Communications Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Communications Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.97%. The high price target for JCS is $12.00 and the low price target for JCS is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Communications Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

In the past three months, Communications Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.40% of the stock of Communications Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 46.62% of the stock of Communications Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS



The P/E ratio of Communications Systems is -17.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Communications Systems is -17.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Communications Systems has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

